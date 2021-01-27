EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $64,782.66 and $26.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00837863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.19 or 0.04360743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017697 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

