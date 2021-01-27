Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSGOF. Liberum Capital upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

