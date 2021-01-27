Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 185,000 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $1,374,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00.

SCYX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 1,085,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,797. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

