ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.31 and last traded at $88.31. Approximately 12,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter.

