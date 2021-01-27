PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.10 and last traded at $116.00. Approximately 33,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

