ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.54. 79,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 109,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 525.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.74% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

