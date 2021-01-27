WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 5,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.03% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

