Hashgard Hits Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $128,588.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.