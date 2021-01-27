Brokerages Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,903. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

