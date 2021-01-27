Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) versus Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) Financial Contrast

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 0.00 -$43.75 million N/A N/A Fluent $281.68 million 1.56 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -288.50

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% Fluent 0.97% 2.97% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and Fluent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fluent has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.68%.

Summary

Fluent beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

