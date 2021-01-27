Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004194 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001112 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00079059 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,566,613 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

