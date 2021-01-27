ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.01 million and $40.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00970404 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007813 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,640,117,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,599,075,840 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

