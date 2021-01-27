Pizza Price Tops $0.0105 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $325,665.16 and approximately $327.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

