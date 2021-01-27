Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). 1,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) Company Profile (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.