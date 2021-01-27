Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.52 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90). 22,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 14,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.40. The company has a market capitalization of £32.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.55.

About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

