Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Shares Down 0.3%

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 1,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.
