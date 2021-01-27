Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Shares Down 0.3%

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 1,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.