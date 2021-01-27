BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Stock Price Down 30.5%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) shares dropped 30.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 535,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 179,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

BR Malls Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate activities; manages parking lot operation; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. As of March 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 31 malls comprising 1,274.2 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 814.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area.

