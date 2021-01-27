$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HTBI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.68.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $92,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

