Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 3,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of non dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company offers non dairy soy based products includes frozen desserts, nondairy cheeses and spreads, other frozen food products and various dry grocery products to gourmet shops, kosher supermarkets, natural/health food stores and national and regional supermarket chains.

