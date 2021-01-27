CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) Trading Up 0.8%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 108,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 185,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.92 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.89.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

