stETH One Day Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00129971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00281662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036839 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.