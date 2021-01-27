SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.29 million and $3.33 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

