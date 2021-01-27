BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $157,536.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

