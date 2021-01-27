Zacks Investment Research Lowers Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Hold

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 14,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

