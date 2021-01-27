GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,812 shares of company stock worth $4,385,239. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

