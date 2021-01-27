Quark Price Down 12% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Quark has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $361.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,335,990 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.