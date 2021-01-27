Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $234,546.04 and $25,477.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.