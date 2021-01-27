Tael Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $24.72, $45.75, $13.96 and $34.91.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $13.96, $6.32, $10.00, $5.22, $4.92, $34.91, $62.56, $45.75, $24.72, $18.11 and $119.16. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

