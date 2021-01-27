Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0161

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $128.59 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00129816 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,999,590,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

