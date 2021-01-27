Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $9,487.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00423208 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

