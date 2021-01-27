Cloudbric (CLB) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $956.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars.

