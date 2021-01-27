Elysian Achieves Market Cap of $94,052.53 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Elysian has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $94,052.53 and $73,633.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

