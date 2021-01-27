Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. 6,993,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

