PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Reaches $7.37 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $686,935.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.01310067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00544228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

