Chronologic Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $100,378.18 and $82.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00845809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.65 or 0.04378157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.