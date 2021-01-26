Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $329,781.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $329,781.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.12 or 0.04112625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022830 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,720,005 coins and its circulating supply is 79,719,901 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

