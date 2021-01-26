Melon Hits Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

