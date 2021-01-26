Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.