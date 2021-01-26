Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,976.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $754,856.35 and approximately $1,976.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.