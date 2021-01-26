AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

