Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GFED traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

