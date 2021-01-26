Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

FUV stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 4,973,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,486. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.96 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

