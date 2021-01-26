Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of ESLT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.48. 23,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,256,000 after buying an additional 61,436 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 714,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,533,000 after buying an additional 227,747 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 92.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 69,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,802,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.