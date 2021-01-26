SingularDTV 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,507.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $66,507.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

