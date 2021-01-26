Mirrored Amazon Hits Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be purchased for about $3,430.50 or 0.10672243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $305,598.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00129372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00279176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00036580 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Token Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,748 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Token Trading

Mirrored Amazon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mAMZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.