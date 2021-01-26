Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,036. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 99,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

