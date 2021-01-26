WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

WSBC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

