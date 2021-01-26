Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 542,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

