Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 542,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

