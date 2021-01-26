Ycash Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $131,532.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00096979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,747,219 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

