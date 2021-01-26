TONToken Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (TON)

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One TONToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. TONToken has a market cap of $567,928.01 and approximately $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

TONToken Token Profile

TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TONToken is toncommunity.org

TONToken Token Trading

TONToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using U.S. dollars.

